Options Being Worked Out To Bring Back Asia Cup Trophy: BCCI Secy

New Delhi- The cricket boards of India and Pakistan have managed to“break the ice” on the Asia Cup trophy dispute and will work towards finding a plausible solution in the coming days, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI after meeting PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on the sidelines of an ICC gathering in Dubai.

The Asia Cup Trophy wasn't presented to India by Naqvi, who also happens to be the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairperson, after the winning team refused to accept it from him due to his anti-India position.

Suryakumar Yadav's men defeated Pakistan in the final of the T20 event held in Dubai on September 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was a part of both the informal and formal meeting of the ICC. PCB chairperson Mohsin Naqvi was also present. During the course of a formal meeting, it was not on agenda but ICC facilitated a meeting between myself and the PCB chief separately in the presence of a senior ICC office-bearer and another senior official,” Saikia told PTI on Saturday.

“It was really good to start the process of negotiation. Both sides cordially participated in the meeting which took place on the sidelines of the ICC board meet,” he added, assuring that a solution will be worked out soon.

While Saikia didn't wish to name any ICC official, it is reliably learnt that deputy chairman Imran Khawaja and CEO Sanjog Gupta initiated the discussions between the two cricket boards.

“Definitely, in coming times, if things go in a positive way, the issue will be sorted at the earliest,” Saikia sounded positive.

The trophy has been lying at the ACC headquarters in Dubai with the staff there instructed by Naqvi to not move it without his permission. Naqvi, who is also the interior minister of Pakistan, has insisted that the Indians will have to accept the top prize from him.

“Both sides will work out something to solve the issue at the earliest. The ice has been broken now, so various options will be worked out.