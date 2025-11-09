Hydropower Output In J&K Sees Significant Decline

Representational Photo

Srinagar- In Jammu and Kashmir, hydel power generation has reduced by nearly 70 percent from the local generation plants.

An official said that the power generation from all the power plants owned by Jammu and Kashmir has decreased by nearly 800-900 Megawatts (MWs), reported news agency KNO.

The official also said,“The power generation from across local power plants is currently ranging from 330 MWs to 400 MWs.”

It also said,“From one of the plants from Baglihar, the power generation is ranging from 250-380 MWs and in case of another power plant of Baglihar, Kishenpur and New Wanpoh, we are generating a maximum of one MW.”

The official further informed that the department is able to generate only 71 MWs from Kashmir based power plants.

About the power load and forced curtailment, the official said that there was a forecast of 1750 MWs load and forced curtailment of 40 MWs in Kashmir on Monday.

“In the morning, we recorded a power load of 1742 MWs in Kashmir division and 1036 MWs in Jammu division respectively,” the official said.

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir was generating over 1100 MWs of power from the total generation capacity of 1197.4 MW during the peak season.

Earlier in the last week of October, the official had said that there were additional 800 MWs allocated from the centre.“From this year, we have 1300 MW from the central pool. We have started banking with other states.”

Pertinently, till the third week of February,-2025 an official had said that Jammu and Kashmir was relying on more than 85 percent of coal and solar power amid acute deficit of hydro power generation.