CAT Orders Provisional Pension Release After 40-Year Legal Ordeal

Srinagar- The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Srinagar Bench, has taken strong exception to the prolonged denial of pensionary benefits to Mohammad Amin Shah, a retired employee of the Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CAPD) Department, calling his four-decade legal struggle“agonizing and deeply distressing.”

Shah was placed under suspension in 1982 and subsequently faced criminal proceedings. He was acquitted by the Special Anti-Corruption Court in 1998, a decision later upheld by a Division Bench of the High Court in 2004. Despite the clean acquittal and reinstatement, the department did not regularize his suspension period or release his pension, even as another official in the same case, Abdul Hamid Hajam, secured his pensionary dues long ago.

The Tribunal noted that, despite repeated directions, the department failed to present complete service records, terming the conduct of the respondents as“arbitrary, unfair and violative of constitutional guarantees.” It further recorded that Shah had deposited the alleged outstanding amount of ₹80,799 nearly twenty years ago, yet his benefits remained withheld.

The Bench also expressed displeasure over a remark made in open court suggesting that the petitioner“might have another source of income.” The Tribunal said such a remark was inappropriate and insensitive, given Shah's age and the prolonged suffering endured.

Ordering immediate relief, the Tribunal directed the Office of the Accountant General to release provisional pension to Shah within two weeks. It further instructed the Commissioner/Secretary, CAPD, to ensure that the petitioner's full pension is finalized by November 15, 2025, even if the process requires handling the matter on a non-working day. The Deputy Director (Administration), CAPD, has been tasked with personally supervising the case to avoid any further delay.