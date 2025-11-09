CIK Conducts Surprise Raids Across Kashmir

File photo

Srinagar- The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out surprise searches at multiple locations across the Valley on Sunday, officials said.

They said that the raids were conducted in Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, and parts of north Kashmir as part of an ongoing operation to monitor suspicious activities and verify inputs related to security concerns.

The officials said the searches are being carried out simultaneously with the assistance of local police and other security agencies.