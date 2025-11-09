Malaysia Airlines Expands Bonus Side Trip Program, Adds Kuching, New Regional Destinations

Dhaka: Malaysia Airlines has broadened its Bonus Side Trip (BST) program with the inclusion of Kuching as its latest destination, marking the eighth domestic option available under the airline's premium stopover offering.

The initiative, introduced in collaboration with the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), allows international travelers transiting through Kuala Lumpur to explore selected Malaysian destinations at zero base fare, paying only the applicable taxes.

With Kuching now added to the list, travelers can choose from eight domestic locations - Kuala Terengganu, Langkawi, Penang, Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu, Alor Setar, Kuantan, and Kuching - each offering a distinct cultural and natural experience.

In addition to domestic destinations, Malaysia Airlines has extended the BST program to include three new regional routes operated by its sister airline Firefly: Krabi (Thailand), Siem Reap (Cambodia), and Cebu (Philippines). These regional side trips are available for sale and travel until December 31, 2025.

Beyond the BST expansion, Malaysia Airlines continues to enhance its onboard experience, with Economy Class passengers able to pre-book meals or enjoy the Best of Asia menu - featuring dishes such as Vietnamese Gà Kho Tàu, available on selected routes from November 1 to December 31, 2025.

Members of the airline's loyalty program, Enrich, can also enjoy 5 percent off fares, while new members can register for free and start earning points immediately. Bookings made directly via the Malaysia Airlines website or mobile app offer additional perks such as exclusive fares, flexible options, and child discounts.

