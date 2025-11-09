Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Terror Threat Averted? Three Arrested In Gujarat For Allegedly Conspiring To Carry Out Attacks Across India

2025-11-09 02:00:38
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested three suspects from Ahmedabad while supplying weapons, for allegedly conspiring to plan terrorist attacks across the country.

According to the Gujarat ATS, all three suspects had been on their radar for the past year.

“Three suspects have been arrested by the Gujarat ATS. They had been on the Gujarat ATS's radar for the past year. All three were arrested while supplying weapons. They were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in various parts of the country,” Gujarat ATS said in a statement.

Live Mint

