Winter Wellness: 5 Home Remedies To Strengthen Your Immunity

When winter arrives, colds, coughs, fevers, and throat infections become common. Low immunity during this season makes the body more susceptible to illnesses, so boosting your immunity is essential to stay healthy and fit.

Hot drinks provide inner warmth and strength during cold days. A mix of tulsi, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, and turmeric acts as a powerful home remedy, flushing out toxins and protecting the respiratory system effectively.

Ginger and garlic are natural remedies rich in antioxidants. Daily ginger tea keeps you warm and helps prevent colds, while consuming raw garlic boosts circulation and combats germs effectively.

Turmeric's curcumin helps keep immune cells active. Drinking warm turmeric milk at night can help control infections, while lemon, rich in Vitamin C, protects the body from colds and fevers.

In winter, your body burns more energy, making a balanced diet vital. Include leafy greens, fruits, nuts, and grains for essential vitamins, and ensure 7–8 hours of sleep daily to keep your immunity strong.

Many avoid exercise in the cold, but light workouts or a morning walk boost immunity. Just 15–20 minutes of morning sun provides Vitamin D, essential for healthy immune cell function.