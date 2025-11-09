Dashanka Yog 2025: Mercury-Venus Conjunction Brings Luck To These Signs

Dashanka Yog 2025: Mercury and Venus have come together to form the Dashanka Yog. Because of this yoga, four zodiac signs are set to enjoy special benefits. Let's check them out in this post.

In astrology, planets are always on the move, sometimes creating auspicious yogas. Mercury and Venus have formed Dashanka Yog by aligning at a 36-degree angle. This yoga formed on Nov 7th and its effects will last for a few weeks. Let's see which zodiac signs will benefit.

Thanks to Dashanka Yog, luck is shining for Virgos. Money problems will end, and your finances will get stronger. You'll finish pending tasks and might buy a house or luxury items. Family life will be joyful. Unmarried folks may find a match. Your hard work will pay off.

For Capricorns, Dashanka Yog brings positive career changes. Expect growth and success. You may get promotions, raises, or leadership roles. You might buy property. New income streams will open up, bringing unexpected financial gains and happiness.

This period brings many benefits to Scorpios. Money may come from unexpected sources, increasing your wealth. You'll succeed in business, and family problems will vanish. Debt issues will end, and health will improve. Dreams of going abroad may come true.

Dashanka Rajayoga is a game-changer for Sagittarius. You'll get rid of debt. Stress and confusion will disappear. Your professional efforts will succeed with luck's full support. You'll earn well in business and may get a chance to go abroad. Family issues will end.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.