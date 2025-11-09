Washington DC: Claims that Donald Trump family was misusing their position of power reached new levels this week after Forbes magazine revealed that wines bearing the Trump brand are being sold at US military retail outlets. The uproar began when the publication disclosed that wine and cider products with Trump's name had been placed in tax-free shops serving military members in Washington DC and Centreville, Virginia before the holiday period. Government representatives acknowledged the products were being sold but stated this didn't break any regulations. Trump supporters argued the items, similar to other merchandise carrying the Trump name, were sold through a licensing agreement, with the President not involved directly.

However, oversight organizations criticized the sales as clear exploitation of government facilities for profit, even though no direct legal breach could be demonstrated. "This situation likely doesn't involve any legal problems, but it raises questions about appearances and ethical standards," said Jordan Libowitz, who speaks for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). He noted that purchasing these products wholesale using government funds could potentially breach the Constitution's Emoluments Clause, which prevents presidents from receiving additional compensation beyond their official salary.

Trump Crypto Deals Add to Woes

This incident follows a wider trend of alleged financial gains by the Trump family, including involvement in cryptocurrency businesses that detractors claim has damaged relations between the US and India. Early in 2025, World Liberty Financial (WLF), a digital finance company primarily controlled by the Trump family (with Donald Trump serving as "Chief Crypto Advocate" and his sons Eric and Donald Jr. holding leadership positions, reportedly owning 60% of the company), entered into a significant Letter of Intent with Pakistan's recently established Crypto Council (PCC).

The agreement, which some analysts believe may have given Pakistan's military establishment confidence to execute the Pahalgam terror attack on April 26, was negotiated by WLF co-founder Zachary Witkoff, whose father Steve Witkoff is Trump's longtime associate and diplomatic advisor. The collaboration has sparked accusations of conflicting interests, with critics including former US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan claiming it may have caused Trump to handle Pakistan gently while giving it preference over India. During a September 2025 MeidasTouch podcast appearance, Sullivan claimed Trump "abandoned the India relationship" because of Pakistan's business proposals, damaging many years of US-India cooperation on technology, economic matters, and opposing China.

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, who had provided guidance to Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb about making the country a cryptocurrency center, received a complete and unconditional pardon from Trump at the end of last month. This came after Zhao had admitted guilt in November 2023 to breaking US money laundering prevention laws and completed a four-month jail term. Trump subsequently told CBS 60 Minutes that he wasn't familiar with who Zhao was despite granting him the pardon.

The Trump administration's expensive lifestyle choices, including constructing a White House ballroom and hosting a "Great Gatsby"-style Halloween celebration at Mar-a-Lago, featuring flapper dancers, guests wearing feathers, and champagne toasts have received harsh criticism for being tone-deaf, especially during a government shutdown.