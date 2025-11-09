Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghanistan-Pakistan Peace Talks Break Down, But Fragile Ceasefire Still Intact: Taliban Confirms


2025-11-09 02:00:33
After a month of tense negotiations, Afghanistan and Pakistan's peace talks have collapsed following border clashes. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the ceasefire remains intact despite the deadlock, blaming Pakistan's 'unrealistic' security demands for the talks' failure.

