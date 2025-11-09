Afghanistan-Pakistan Peace Talks Break Down, But Fragile Ceasefire Still Intact: Taliban Confirms

After a month of tense negotiations, Afghanistan and Pakistan's peace talks have collapsed following border clashes. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the ceasefire remains intact despite the deadlock, blaming Pakistan's 'unrealistic' security demands for the talks' failure.

