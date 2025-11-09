Neelam Kothari Birthday Special: A Look At Her Career, Films, And Personal Life

Actress Neelam Kothari celebrates her 56th birthday today. Born on November 9, 1969, in Hong Kong, she starred in numerous hit films and was famously linked to Bobby Deol in a long-term relationship that ended.

The charming and bubbly Neelam Kothari celebrates her 56th birthday. Known for her memorable roles, she was especially loved for her on-screen pairing with Govinda, with their films becoming major hits.

Neelam Kothari made headlines not just for her hit films but also for her high-profile relationships. She had a long-term affair with Govinda, which ended after his marriage, and later, Bobby Deol became a part of her life.

Neelam Kothari and Bobby Deol shared a serious relationship that lasted five years. Rumors in B-town suggested Neelam might become superstar Dharmendra's younger daughter-in-law, as the couple had even planned to marry and discussed it with Bobby's family.

Despite Bobby Deol's efforts, Dharmendra reportedly did not approve of Neelam Kothari as his daughter-in-law, allegedly because she was an actress. Following this, the couple's relationship came to an end.

After her breakup with Bobby Deol, Neelam Kothari revealed in an interview that ending a long-term relationship is extremely painful, describing the sudden separation as a shocking and emotional experience.

Neelam Kothari married Rishi Sethia, son of a UK-based businessman, in 2000, but the marriage ended in divorce. She later married actor Samir Soni, and the couple adopted a daughter named Aahana.

Neelam Kothari moved to Mumbai from Hong Kong to pursue a film career. She made her debut at 15 with the 1984 film Jawaani and went on to star in hits like Love 86 and Ilzaam, quickly receiving consecutive movie offers.

Throughout her career, Neelam Kothari appeared in numerous films, including Ilzaam (1986), Sindoor (1987), Khudgarz (1987), Hatya (1988), Farz Ki Jung (1989), Billoo Badshah (1989), Taaqatwar (1989), Do Qaidi (1989), Aag Hi Aag (1987), Paap Ki Duniya (1988), Khatron Ke Khiladi (1988), and Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999).