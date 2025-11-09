403
Switzerland pushes for stronger emission goals at COP30
(MENAFN) Switzerland is urging all countries, especially major greenhouse gas emitters, to present ambitious new climate goals ahead of the COP30 talks, according to the country’s environmental ambassador.
“At this 30th UN Climate Change Conference, Switzerland is campaigning for all countries to submit ambitious new reduction targets,” Felix Wertli said, ahead of the conference opening on November 10 in Belem, Brazil, where nearly 200 nations will discuss progress on the Paris Climate Agreement.
Despite global tensions, Wertli highlighted that continued international cooperation on climate issues “is a success.” He emphasized that updated national climate pledges, required every five years under the Paris Agreement, will be central to negotiations: “The aim is for countries to take stock of what they have achieved so far under the Paris Agreement and where we still need to make improvements in order to close the gap to the 1.5-degree target.”
Switzerland submitted its updated targets in January, committing to reduce emissions by at least 65% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels, relying primarily on domestic measures. The Swiss delegation is also advocating for increased international investment in climate protection, greater private sector involvement, and standardized global metrics for adaptation to climate change.
Wertli noted that while climate change has slipped from the political agenda in many nations, no other country has followed the US in withdrawing from the Paris Agreement after Donald Trump’s second presidency. He added: “We are not on course to achieve the 1.5-degree target at the moment,” but acknowledged progress since 2015, with projected warming now expected to fall from 4°C to roughly 2.3–2.8°C.
