White House Criticizes BBC
(MENAFN) White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has accused BBC of being “purposefully dishonest” in its representation of the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.
The broadcaster has recently come under fire after being accused of deceiving viewers by merging separate excerpts of former President Donald Trump’s remarks from that day.
In the controversial footage, Trump seems to instruct his followers: “We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be there with you and we fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell you’re not gonna have a country anymore.”
According to The Telegraph, the video had been manipulated, combining statements delivered nearly 54 minutes apart.
Demonstrators seen marching toward the Capitol immediately after the altered clip were actually filmed before Trump began addressing his audience.
Speaking to The Telegraph late Friday, Leavitt denounced BBC for using “selectively edited” material from Trump’s address in its BBC Panorama episode covering the incident.
She declared, “They are total, 100 percent fake news that should no longer be worth the time on the television screens of the great people of the United Kingdom.”
Leavitt further argued that taxpayers in the United Kingdom are being “forced to foot the bill for a Leftist propaganda machine.”
Replying to these allegations, a spokesperson for BBC told The Guardian that the organization’s editorial guidelines and standards board evaluates multiple perspectives regarding its reporting.
“While we don’t comment on leaked documents, when the BBC receives feedback it takes it seriously and considers it carefully,” the spokesperson stated.
