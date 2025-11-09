403
Darfur governor says RSF withdrawal crucial to Sudan truce
(MENAFN) Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minnawi said on Saturday that any truce in Sudan that does not require the withdrawal of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) would effectively result in the country’s division, according to reports.
“The truce must be preceded by the withdrawal of the Janjaweed and mercenaries from residential areas, hospitals, and cities, the release of abductees, including children and women, and the safe return of displaced civilians,” Minnawi said on social media platform X.
“Who would a truce serve if it doesn’t protect civilians and hold perpetrators accountable?” he added. “Any truce without these conditions means dividing Sudan.”
The RSF captured El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and reportedly committed massacres of civilians, raising fears that the assault could deepen Sudan’s geographical fragmentation.
More than 81,000 people have fled El-Fasher and surrounding areas since October 26, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
On Thursday, the RSF announced it had agreed to a humanitarian truce proposed by the Quad countries—the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt—but details of the ceasefire’s implementation remain unclear, and no response was received from the Quad or the Sudanese army.
Sudanese Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare Mutasim Ahmed Saleh described the situation in El-Fasher as “a humanitarian catastrophe that shakes the conscience,” noting that thousands of civilians remain trapped and subject to abuse by the RSF. He vowed that “Sudan will exact justice for the blood spilled in El-Fasher and across the country,” and stated that “the RSF, after the crimes and violations it committed against the Sudanese people, is unfit to have any role in the country’s future.”
Since April 15, 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a conflict between the army and the RSF, which has killed thousands and displaced millions despite repeated attempts at regional and international mediation.
