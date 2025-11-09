403
White House Blasts BBC as "Purposefully Dishonest"
(MENAFN) White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has launched a scathing attack against the BBC, branding the broadcaster "purposefully dishonest" following its portrayal of the 2021 US Capitol riots. The network now faces mounting scrutiny over accusations it deceived audiences by manipulating separate portions of President Donald Trump's January 6 speech.
In the disputed video sequence, Trump appears to tell supporters: "We're gonna walk down to the Capitol and I'll be there with you and we fight. We fight like hell and if you don't fight like hell you're not gonna have a country anymore." According to media, Trump's words were altered: the clip splices together remarks made about 54 minutes apart. The protesters, shown marching toward the Capitol immediately after the edited clip, had in fact been caught on film before Trump started addressing his supporters.
In remarks to media published late Friday, Leavitt criticized the BBC for showing "selectively edited" footage of Trump's speech in the BBC Panorama episode on the event. "They are total, 100 percent fake news that should no longer be worth the time on the television screens of the great people of the United Kingdom," Leavitt said.
UK taxpayers are being "forced to foot the bill for a Leftist propaganda machine," Leavitt added.
Responding to the explosive allegations, a spokesperson for the BBC told another media outlet that the BBC's editorial guidelines and standards committee considers differing views and opinions of its coverage. "While we don't comment on leaked documents, when the BBC receives feedback it takes it seriously and considers it carefully," the spokesperson claimed.
