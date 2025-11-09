403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rallies in Nigeria over Trump’s threat of army intervention
(MENAFN) Demonstrations erupted on Saturday in Kano, northern Nigeria, in response to US President Donald Trump’s threats of military intervention, rejecting his claims of “Christian genocide,” according to reports.
In the predominantly Muslim state, several Islamic groups gathered to denounce Trump’s warnings of military action. Protesters carried placards with messages including “We condemn Trump's threat to attack Nigeria,” “There is no Christian genocide in Nigeria,” and “America wants to control our resources.”
On November 1, Trump announced that he had instructed the Pentagon to prepare options for potential military measures targeting terrorist groups in Nigeria to protect Christian communities. He warned that if the Nigerian government “continues to allow the killing of Christians,” the US would immediately cut all aid and could “go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing.’”
Nigeria’s government rejected the allegations, stating that “there cannot be religious persecution that can be supported in any way, shape, or form by the government of Nigeria.”
Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar emphasized, “At any level—be it federal, be it regional, be it local—it's impossible.”
Security in Nigeria remains threatened by a combination of terrorist organizations, including Boko Haram and ISWAP, as well as armed gangs, ethnic militias such as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and herder-farmer conflicts often rooted in economic and social tensions.
In the predominantly Muslim state, several Islamic groups gathered to denounce Trump’s warnings of military action. Protesters carried placards with messages including “We condemn Trump's threat to attack Nigeria,” “There is no Christian genocide in Nigeria,” and “America wants to control our resources.”
On November 1, Trump announced that he had instructed the Pentagon to prepare options for potential military measures targeting terrorist groups in Nigeria to protect Christian communities. He warned that if the Nigerian government “continues to allow the killing of Christians,” the US would immediately cut all aid and could “go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing.’”
Nigeria’s government rejected the allegations, stating that “there cannot be religious persecution that can be supported in any way, shape, or form by the government of Nigeria.”
Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar emphasized, “At any level—be it federal, be it regional, be it local—it's impossible.”
Security in Nigeria remains threatened by a combination of terrorist organizations, including Boko Haram and ISWAP, as well as armed gangs, ethnic militias such as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and herder-farmer conflicts often rooted in economic and social tensions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment