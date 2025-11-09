403
16,200 Escape Sudan's El-Fasher After RSF Aggressive Assaults
(MENAFN) A mass exodus of 3,240 families—approximately 16,200 individuals—has escaped El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, seeking refuge in the neighboring town of Tawila in western Sudan following aggressive assaults by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a local coordination organization reported Saturday.
The displaced populations are "in urgent need of food, medicine, clean water, sanitation, shelter materials, and psychological support," the General Coordination for Displaced Persons and Refugees said in a statement.
The organization issued a stark warning that these uprooted civilians "are facing worsening conditions as basic needs continue to rise."
The humanitarian crisis intensified after the RSF seized control of El-Fasher on October 26, carrying out civilian massacres according to both local and international watchdog groups.
On Friday, the medical organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) documented a dramatic surge in malnutrition cases among displaced civilians from El-Fasher.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that more than 81,000 people have fled El-Fasher and surrounding areas since Oct. 26.
The Sudanese army and the RSF have been entrenched in violent conflict since April 15, 2023—a war that has resisted resolution despite numerous regional and international mediation attempts. The protracted fighting has claimed thousands of lives and forced millions from their homes.
