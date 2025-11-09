403
Brazil's Lula Demands Nations Fast-Track Shift Toward Clean Energy
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivered a forceful call Thursday demanding nations fast-track their shift toward clean energy sources and bolster ecological safeguards to combat rising global temperatures.
Speaking at the opening of a leadership summit preceding the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30)—set to convene November 10-21 in Belem, the capital city of Para state in northern Brazil—Lula outlined the conference's central objective: forging unified international strategies to address the planetary climate emergency.
"Accelerating the energy transition and protecting nature are the two most effective ways to contain global warming," Lula told more than 70 representatives from governments and international organizations.
The Brazilian leader launched sharp criticism at extremist ideologies and "selfish interests" that place individual gains above the common good, highlighting a dangerous gap between current geopolitical realities and the escalating climate catastrophe.
Lula pressed global policymakers to redirect funding away from military conflicts toward environmental preservation initiatives, declaring that "climate justice is an ally of the fight against hunger and poverty," and calling for COP30 to become the conference of "truth" on global warming.
The president underscored the critical importance of heeding scientific data, pointing to "take the scientific warnings seriously," citing projections that show rising temperatures will cause thousands of deaths and severe economic losses.
"Humankind has been aware of the impact of climate change for more than 35 years, since the first IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report was published," he said. "It has taken 28 conferences, however, to recognize for the first time the need to move away from fossil fuels, and to stop and reverse deforestation."
Lula emphasized that climate disruption stems from systemic inequalities separating wealthy and impoverished populations, creating stark divisions between industrialized and emerging economies.
