SIR In West Bengal-EC Takes Stern Action Against 8 Officers For Violating Rules On Form Distribution

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Election Commission (EC) has issued show-cause notices to eight Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in West Bengal for allegedly distributing enumeration forms for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) from tea stalls, local clubs and other public places instead of visiting voters' homes, according to PTI.

The EC has also released a new set of guidelines to ensure strict compliance with procedures during the SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

Officials at the state Chief Electoral Office, the Commission showcased displeasure over these lapses and instructed all District Election Officers (DEOs) and District Magistrates to ensure that BLOs personally visit each voter's residence to deliver and collect forms as required by electoral regulations.

The official stated,“The Commission has instructed state authorities to follow the 'Bihar Model', under which BLOs are required to both distribute and collect forms directly from voters' homes. Any officer found negligent in duty will face disciplinary action. So far, eight BLOs have been show-caused for allegedly violating these instructions."

The EC has instructed the establishment of control rooms at the district level and directed the appointment of one BLO supervisor for every 10 booths to ensure thorough supervision, an official said. The Commission has also introduced a dedicated helpline for citizens to report complaints regarding BLO conduct or any irregularities in the voter enumeration process, he further said.

| SIR electoral roll revision commences in West Bengal amid political tussle

"These measures are aimed at tightening supervision and maintaining transparency in the voter list revision exercise across the state," he added.

What is an enumeration form?

An enumeration form is a document used to compile an official record of people, items, or data. For the West Bengal SIR 2025, these forms will be used to prepare the list of eligible voters for the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026. Approximately 7.66 crore enumeration forms have been prepared, with each voter receiving two copies: one to keep along with a stamped acknowledgement and the other for the Election Commission's records.

SIR West Bengal: Enumeration form visual

| Bihar Elections: Election official suspended after VVPAT slips found on roadside

The enumeration form will ensure that you are an eligible ECI voter, and will be used to create the official voter list as part of the West Bengal SIR 2025. If your voter details match, you will be able to vote in the upcoming elections. A BLO will visit your home to update your voter information. Between 4 November and 4 December 2025, you can expect a BLO to provide you with two prefilled copies of the voter enumeration form and guide you through filling them out. The BLO will also collect the completed form and give you an acknowledgement receipt.