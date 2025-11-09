403
GC MERRAKii Edu Globe 2025 Brings Global Universities Closer to Indian Students
(MENAFNEditorial) New Delhi: Around 80 universities from across the globe are participating in GC MERRAKii Edu Globe 2025, an international education exhibition jointly organised by Gulf Conferences and Merrakii at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, here in Dwarka, on 8–9 November.
The event brings together several prominent international universities from the United Kingdom, United States, Georgia, Italy, Oman, and Qatar, along with active participation from a number of Indian institutions.
The two-day exhibition is expected to draw thousands of students from across India, offering them an opportunity to engage directly with university representatives and explore academic programs suited to their interests.
Gulf Conferences, headed by Mohammad Abdulkhalig, is a London-based education networking company known for hosting large-scale international education events, particularly across the MENA region.
Merrakii, an initiative of the Munjal Universal Consultancy led by Amol Munjal, is an India-based study-abroad consultancy that provides data-driven mentorship and guidance for students aspiring to pursue higher education overseas.
The inaugural ceremony is being attended by ambassadors, diplomats, and education leaders, including Ambassador Virendra Gupta, former Indian envoy, Prof. Rana Pratap Singh, Sanjeev K. Rai, Registrar, Delhi Teachers University, Prof. Aparna Sharma, Director and Dean, Noida International College, and Prof. Kishor Kumar, Principal, Mihir Bhoj Post Graduate College, Dadri.
The Edu Globe 2025 aims to create meaningful linkages between Indian students and global universities, enabling access to reliable information and pathways for overseas education.
The event also includes partial scholarship opportunities for outstanding students, with prospects of employment upon completion of their studies.
