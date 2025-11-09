403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Boat Show 2025 Concludes with Great Success, Attracting Over 27,000 Visitors and Announcing Its Next Edition in 2026
(MENAFN- M&C Saatchi Public Relations) Doha, Qatar – November 8, 2025 – The Qatar Boat Show 2025 concluded with record-breaking 25% increase in participation compared to its debut, securing its place as the fastest-growing marine exhibition in the region. Over four days, the event brought together 505 leading brands, 85 exhibitors, and more than 65 yachts, transforming Qatar’s waterfront into a vibrant destination for innovation, craftsmanship, and cultural pride.
Attracting over 27,000 visitors, this year’s edition reflected Qatar’s growing stature as a destination where maritime heritage and modern excellence come together. With 25 participating countries and over half of exhibitors representing Qatari companies, the exhibition showcased the nation’s strength in marine manufacturing, innovation, and tourism.
The event welcomed an esteemed lineup of VVIP guests, VIPs, including senior government officials and dignitaries from Qatar and the region. Their attendance underscored the event’s national importance and regional significance.
The second edition of the Qatar Boat Show served as a platform for strategic collaborations that strengthen Qatar’s maritime ecosystem. Old Doha Port signed an agreement with JLS Yachts LLC, a leading regional company in yacht management, attracting more international yacht visitors to Qatar. The partnership establishes a framework for coordinated yacht handling through local agents, enhancing service efficiency and positioning Old Doha Port as the region’s gateway for international yachting and marine tourism.
The four-day event witnessed numerous high-level agreements and industry dialogues. Jinan Shipyard, Falcon Gold and Precious Metals, and Aziz Boats each signed key partnerships, while the Ministry of Transport and Milaha hosted two engaging panel discussions highlighting emerging trends and opportunities in the maritime sector.
Qatar National Bank (QNB), in partnership with Visa, also held a special ceremony during the final day of the show to award the winners of its summer campaign giveaway. The campaign offered customers the chance to win extraordinary prizes by using their QNB Visa credit cards, including two sporty Sea Ray boats as the grand prizes, and the winners were officially presented with their boats at the show.
Old Doha Port also joined forces with Dubai Harbour, one of the region’s premier waterfront destinations, to strengthen cooperation between Gulf marinas. The agreement grants yacht owners reciprocal docking benefits, including free berthing at Old Doha Port upon advance booking and priority access with discounted rates at Dubai Harbour.
The event served as a world-class platform uniting the most respected global and regional marine brands, with key members of the Superyacht Builders Association (SYBAss) attending. Over 20% of the lineup represented exclusive first-time appearances, highlighting Qatar’s growing appeal as a launch destination for international yacht brands. Key launches included the preview of Nomad 101 and launch of Oryx 37LX by Gulf Craft, AIATA Wayfinder and GM La Sera by Ocean Blue, Eagle 47 and AS100 Super Yacht by Al Shaali Marine.
Engineer Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port and Chairman of the Qatar Boat Show Organizing Committee, said: “Qatar Boat Show 2025 reflects our nation’s vision to lead with innovation while honouring our deep-rooted maritime heritage. Each edition raises the benchmark for creativity, craftsmanship, and excellence. The success of this year’s event demonstrates Qatar’s growing leadership in the global marine industry, and we look forward to an even greater edition next year that will continue to showcase the strength and ambition of our maritime future.”
More than an exhibition, Qatar Boat Show 2025 offered a complete lifestyle experience that brought together entertainment, art, and gourmet dining. Visitors enjoyed an atmosphere that blended Qatari culture with global sophistication. The Oshar Art Gallery celebrated the nation’s enduring connection to the sea through captivating works by renowned Qatar-based artists, while fireworks and drone shows and live performances illuminated the marina each evening, creating a vibrant celebration of Qatar’s maritime spirit.
Along the marina promenade, guests embarked on a culinary journey that united Qatar’s finest dining concepts with global brands, from the floating cafés Earth and Qinwan to the fine-dining destination Le Relais de l’Entrecôte, complemented by more than 20 local and international food outlets that created a lively, family-friendly atmosphere throughout the show.
Qatar Boat Show 2025 concluded with a spectacular drone show and fireworks show that attracted a large audience and left a remarkable impression on visitors and media outlets alike. During the closing ceremony, the dates for the next edition were officially announced, scheduled to take place from 4 to 7 November 2026.
The upcoming edition is expected to witness growing participation from regional and international companies, driven by the strong positive response to this year’s successful second edition particularly following the announcement of several sales of marine vessels, yachts, and boats during the final two days of the event.
This success further reinforces the show’s position on the global map of international exhibitions and marine tourism, underscoring its growing role as a leading platform that brings together enthusiasts and professionals from across this dynamic sector.
Attracting over 27,000 visitors, this year’s edition reflected Qatar’s growing stature as a destination where maritime heritage and modern excellence come together. With 25 participating countries and over half of exhibitors representing Qatari companies, the exhibition showcased the nation’s strength in marine manufacturing, innovation, and tourism.
The event welcomed an esteemed lineup of VVIP guests, VIPs, including senior government officials and dignitaries from Qatar and the region. Their attendance underscored the event’s national importance and regional significance.
The second edition of the Qatar Boat Show served as a platform for strategic collaborations that strengthen Qatar’s maritime ecosystem. Old Doha Port signed an agreement with JLS Yachts LLC, a leading regional company in yacht management, attracting more international yacht visitors to Qatar. The partnership establishes a framework for coordinated yacht handling through local agents, enhancing service efficiency and positioning Old Doha Port as the region’s gateway for international yachting and marine tourism.
The four-day event witnessed numerous high-level agreements and industry dialogues. Jinan Shipyard, Falcon Gold and Precious Metals, and Aziz Boats each signed key partnerships, while the Ministry of Transport and Milaha hosted two engaging panel discussions highlighting emerging trends and opportunities in the maritime sector.
Qatar National Bank (QNB), in partnership with Visa, also held a special ceremony during the final day of the show to award the winners of its summer campaign giveaway. The campaign offered customers the chance to win extraordinary prizes by using their QNB Visa credit cards, including two sporty Sea Ray boats as the grand prizes, and the winners were officially presented with their boats at the show.
Old Doha Port also joined forces with Dubai Harbour, one of the region’s premier waterfront destinations, to strengthen cooperation between Gulf marinas. The agreement grants yacht owners reciprocal docking benefits, including free berthing at Old Doha Port upon advance booking and priority access with discounted rates at Dubai Harbour.
The event served as a world-class platform uniting the most respected global and regional marine brands, with key members of the Superyacht Builders Association (SYBAss) attending. Over 20% of the lineup represented exclusive first-time appearances, highlighting Qatar’s growing appeal as a launch destination for international yacht brands. Key launches included the preview of Nomad 101 and launch of Oryx 37LX by Gulf Craft, AIATA Wayfinder and GM La Sera by Ocean Blue, Eagle 47 and AS100 Super Yacht by Al Shaali Marine.
Engineer Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port and Chairman of the Qatar Boat Show Organizing Committee, said: “Qatar Boat Show 2025 reflects our nation’s vision to lead with innovation while honouring our deep-rooted maritime heritage. Each edition raises the benchmark for creativity, craftsmanship, and excellence. The success of this year’s event demonstrates Qatar’s growing leadership in the global marine industry, and we look forward to an even greater edition next year that will continue to showcase the strength and ambition of our maritime future.”
More than an exhibition, Qatar Boat Show 2025 offered a complete lifestyle experience that brought together entertainment, art, and gourmet dining. Visitors enjoyed an atmosphere that blended Qatari culture with global sophistication. The Oshar Art Gallery celebrated the nation’s enduring connection to the sea through captivating works by renowned Qatar-based artists, while fireworks and drone shows and live performances illuminated the marina each evening, creating a vibrant celebration of Qatar’s maritime spirit.
Along the marina promenade, guests embarked on a culinary journey that united Qatar’s finest dining concepts with global brands, from the floating cafés Earth and Qinwan to the fine-dining destination Le Relais de l’Entrecôte, complemented by more than 20 local and international food outlets that created a lively, family-friendly atmosphere throughout the show.
Qatar Boat Show 2025 concluded with a spectacular drone show and fireworks show that attracted a large audience and left a remarkable impression on visitors and media outlets alike. During the closing ceremony, the dates for the next edition were officially announced, scheduled to take place from 4 to 7 November 2026.
The upcoming edition is expected to witness growing participation from regional and international companies, driven by the strong positive response to this year’s successful second edition particularly following the announcement of several sales of marine vessels, yachts, and boats during the final two days of the event.
This success further reinforces the show’s position on the global map of international exhibitions and marine tourism, underscoring its growing role as a leading platform that brings together enthusiasts and professionals from across this dynamic sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment