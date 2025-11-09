403
Six Dead, Hundreds Injured as Powerful Tornado Batters Brazil’s Parana
(MENAFN) The death toll from a powerful tornado that tore through Brazil's southern Parana state Friday night has climbed to six, with approximately 750 people wounded and at least one individual unaccounted for, officials confirmed Saturday.
Numerous residential structures and commercial buildings were obliterated in the municipality of Rio Bonito do Iguacu, which emergency responders likened to a battlefield, local media outlets reported, noting that roughly 80 percent of the community—population 14,000—suffered catastrophic destruction.
Parana Governor Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior issued a state of public calamity declaration to accelerate the disbursement of emergency funding for humanitarian assistance and reconstruction initiatives, authorities announced in an official statement.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva conveyed solidarity with those affected via X and confirmed the mobilization of disaster response units, reconstruction specialists and emergency medical personnel to the impacted zones.
Initial assessments classified the tornado as F2-level intensity, generating wind velocities ranging from approximately 180 to 250 kilometers per hour, according to Parana's environmental technology and monitoring system.
