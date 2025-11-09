403
US links health aid to sharing pathogen samples
(MENAFN) The United States intends to make the sharing of “pathogens with epidemic potential” a condition for renewing certain foreign health assistance programs, according to reports citing draft government documents.
The plan reportedly follows US President Donald Trump’s earlier decision to slash global health initiatives as part of a wider effort to reduce government spending and reshape foreign policy priorities.
Under the proposed agreements, Washington is offering to temporarily reinstate funding for programs tackling diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria. These initiatives would also include support for “surveillance and laboratory systems and electronic health records,” according to the drafts.
However, the documents indicate that recipient countries would be required to assume full financial responsibility for these programs within five years. In exchange, they must provide the US with biological samples and genetic data of “pathogens with epidemic potential” within days of their detection.
Reports suggest that the proposal does not guarantee participating nations access to any treatments or vaccines developed from the shared materials. “The template offers no guarantees of access to countermeasures and gives commercial dominance to one country,” said Michel Kazatchkine, a member of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, warning that such a policy “threatens health security, data security and, ultimately, national sovereignty.”
Earlier this year, Trump significantly reduced funding for the US Agency for International Development (USAID), long viewed as a central vehicle for advancing Washington’s foreign policy and health aid initiatives. The agency has historically been seen as a key instrument of US soft power.
Former USAID administrator Samantha Power, who led the agency under Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden, acknowledged last month that it had played a pivotal role in supporting pro-EU Moldovan President Maia Sandu, using funds drawn from the multi-billion-dollar Ukraine aid package.
