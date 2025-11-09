Government Summarizes Results Of Barrier-Free Strategy Implementation Over Nine Months

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukrain, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that the meeting was attended by members of the government, heads of relevant committees of the Verkhovna Rada, international partners, including representatives of the UN system, the Council of Europe, and the WHO, as well as heads of regional military administrations, representatives of communities, and civil society.

“Now is the time when all our documents and projects must do the most important thing – come to life in real communities. Where people go to work, take their children to school, go to hospitals, shops, and seek public services. This is how people's daily impressions of the state's care and its work are formed,” Zelenska emphasized.

Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity Denys Uliutin presented the key results of the project's implementation.

In the area of providing assistive rehabilitation devices, access to prostheses and other devices has been simplified for military personnel and civilians affected by the war. In addition, the number of documents required to receive assistance has been reduced, and training in the use of rehabilitation aids now takes place during the rehabilitation process itself. Applications can now be submitted online on the Social Portal of the Ministry of Social Policy, and a fully electronic service is planned to be launched by the end of 2026.

The next area is early intervention services for children at risk of developmental delays. With the support of UNICEF, more than 200 specialists in 70 teams across the country have been trained, and for the first time, the service is being funded from the state budget. By the end of the year, it is planned to expand the network of providers and increase the number of families receiving assistance, in particular within the framework of the“Small Grants” project for communities.

Special attention is paid to the development of supported housing for older people and people with disabilities. Today, 41 service providers are working in nine regions as part of a pilot project, and more than 650 social workers have been trained. The model allows people to live in communities in small homes with the support of specialists instead of staying in institutions.

In addition, preparations are underway for the“Active Longevity” project, which aims to create conditions for healthy and socially active living for people aged 65+ in the context of demographic challenges. The minister stressed that the proportion of older people in Ukraine is growing, and the state must respond to these changes with modern support programs.

As is well known, the implementation of the National Barrier-Free Strategy is continuing on the initiative of First Lady Olena Zelenska and envisages the creation of an accessible environment for all citizens by 2030.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 7, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, a number of decisions were adopted that make the environment in Ukraine more accessible for all citizens. In particular, a mechanism was provided for monetary compensation for veterans with disabilities for the conversion of their own cars. The maximum payment amount is up to UAH 70,000.

Photo: Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine