403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
In Captured Village Of Mikhailivka In Zaporizhzhia, There Is Hit On Russian Military Base
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, reported this on Telegram.
"Mikhailivka. Zaporizhzhia region (occupied). The occupiers ' base was hit. Preliminary reportsRead also: “Deputy Prosecutor General of LPR” found hanged in Luhansk – Center for Study of Occupation
As reported, partisans disabled a communications tower in Kursk.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment