Russians Launched 651 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In 24 Hours, One Person Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

Russian troops carried out four air strikes on Sofiivka, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, and Solodke.

Four hundred UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Kushuhum, Malokaterynivka, Chervonodniprovka, Prymorsk, Stepove, Huliaypole, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Rivnopillia, Tsvitkove, and Pryvilne.

Five MLRS strikes hit Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, and Rivnopillia.

242 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Primorske, Stepove, Huliaypole, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Rivnopillia.

A woman was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohivsky district.

Fifteen reports of damage to homes, infrastructure, and vehicles were received.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, the occupiers delivered 826 strike on 21 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. Three people were killed and six more were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia, Vasylivka, and Polohiv districts.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration