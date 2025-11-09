403
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On National Flag Day (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a photo on her official Instagram account on the occasion of 9 November - National Flag Day, Trend reports.
The post reads:
“May our tricolor flag, the source of our endless pride, forever wave in the skies of our dear Motherland, where peace, stability, security, and tolerance prevail!”
