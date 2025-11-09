Indian Impressions Launches Exclusive Offers On Designer Vases, Planters & Candle Holders

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 7, 2025 5:46 am - Upgrade your interiors with Indian Impressions' exclusive décor sale! Save 15% when you buy 2 and 20% when you buy 3 elegant vases, planters & candle holders. A handcrafted charm timeless style to every corner, elegance, and a story into every home.

This season, home styling meets artful savings at Indian Impressions. For a limited time, the online décor destination is excited to offer an enticing bundle deal: buy 2 pieces and receive 15 % off, or buy 3 pieces and enjoy 20 % off across their collection of vases, planters, and candle holders.

Indian Impressions has long been praised for delivering the richness of Indian craftsmanship to modern Australian homes. Each piece in their collection, from sculptural metal vases and hand-hammered planters to detailed brass and candle holders, is especially designed to blend timeless artistry with modern aesthetics.

“Every home tells a different story,” said a spokesperson from Indian Impressions.“Through this offer, we're helping people express that story beautifully with handcrafted décor that brings warmth, light, and life into every corner.”

The exclusive offer promotes customers to create complete looks that layer texture, shape, and material. Pair a vase with a textured metal planter, or add harmony to living spaces with a cluster of elegant candle holders that radiate a soft, inviting glow. Whether it's for a festive setup, a gift, or a seasonal refresh, the collection offers endless styling possibilities.

Alongside this limited-time promotion, Indian Impressions continues to provide exceptional value, including free shipping Australia-wide, a 14-day return policy, and secure payments. Their products are made with high-quality materials such as brass, & eco-friendly aluminium, ensuring each piece is as durable as it is beautiful.

About the Indian Impressions

Indian Impressions, based in Australia, connects homes with India's vibrant heritage through handcrafted décor. Working closely with talented artisans across India, the brand offers genuine, thoughtfully made pieces from decorative vases and planters to festive gifts that bring character, elegance, and a story into every home.

Media Contact

Indian Impressions

Sydney, Australia

Truganina Truganina VIC 3029

+61 420347327

...