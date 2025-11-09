Al-Rabiya Marks White Friday With A 10% Discount For Car Care Professionals

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 7, 2025 6:10 am - Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories is celebrating White Friday with a 10% discount on all premium car care products for new partners and existing partners not on special pricing from November 20-30, 2025.

Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories, a leading supplier of premium car care products in the Middle East, has announced a special 10% discount on all orders for new car care partners and existing partners not already on special pricing this White Friday season. The offer will be valid from November 20 to November 30, 2025, giving car care professionals the chance to stock up on premium products at exclusive prices during one of the busiest times of the year.

This limited-time offer covers Al-Rabiya's full range of premium car care products, including Paint Protection Film (PPF), window tint, ceramic coatings, and detailing products, helping partners increase their profit margins while ensuring car owners have access to the best products on the market.

“At Al-Rabiya, we value the strong relationships we have with our partners,” said Ahmed Allaf, Sales Manager at Al-Rabiya.“This White Friday, we want to support car care professionals by offering special discounts on our premium product range. It's our way of helping them succeed during the busiest season of the year. Partners who already enjoy special pricing are not eligible for this additional discount.”

The initiative underscores Al-Rabiya's commitment to supporting car care centers and Automotive professionals with both high-quality products and business advantages.

“We know this season is crucial for our partners,” added Allaf.“By providing a 10% discount to eligible partners, we ensure they can meet high demand with the best products available, reliable, high-performing, and profitable.”

Why choose Al-Rabiya

. Wide Range of Products: The largest selection of auto detailing products in the Middle East, providing everything you need.

. Exceptional Quality: Crafted with precision, our auto care products deliver superior results you can trust.

. Pro-Grade Equipment: Detailing tools for every job, including rotary and dual-action (DA) machines.

. Trusted Brands: Dependable premium brands such as Onyx Coating, Luminous, and Polytop offering exceptional performance, reliability, and unmatched quality.

. Eco-Friendly: Sustainably designed products that are safe for you and the environment.

. Affordable Prices: High-quality car care products at competitive rates to fit your budget.

Partner opportunities for car care professionals

Car care professionals looking to enhance their services can partner with Al-Rabiya to access a wide range of premium detailing, paint protection, and auto care products from leading brands at exclusive rates tailored for the Middle East.

In addition to high-quality products, partners benefit from Al-Rabiya's car care insights, news, and resources, keeping them ahead of industry trends and strengthening their professional expertise. Partners and customers can also download Al-Rabiya's car care products catalog at any time to explore the full product range and plan their orders effectively.

Offer Details:

Discount: 10% off all premium car care products

Eligibility: New partners and existing partners not already on special pricing

Validity: November 20–30, 2025

For more information, visit or reach out to the Al-Rabiya team at....

About Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories Tr:

Founded in 2014, Al-Rabiya is a leading supplier of high-quality car care products in the Middle East. With a focus on innovative solutions and customer satisfaction, Al-Rabiya partners with top brands such as Polytop, Onyx Coating, and Luminous, and conducts in-depth research to offer the best products for automotive professionals and enthusiasts. The company's product range includes premium waxes, car cleaning products, paint protection films, window films, ceramic coatings, and detailing accessories tailored to automotive businesses, including car care centers, mobile car washes, car dealerships, and body shops.