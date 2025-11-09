Readybid Achieves 1,000+ Corporate Clients, Strengthening Its Global Leadership In Hotel RFP

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 7, 2025 6:19 am - With its advanced analytics dashboard and predictive insights, ReadyBid enables data-driven hotel bidding strategies that improve compliance and deliver significant cost savings.

San Diego, CA - 7 November 2025:

ReadyBid, a global innovator in hotel RFP technology and corporate travel management, has reached a significant milestone - surpassing 1,000 active corporate clients worldwide. This achievement reinforces ReadyBid's position as a trusted leader in hotel sourcing and business travel management automation.

Empowering Enterprises Through Technology

Since its launch, ReadyBid has transformed the way corporations and travel management companies bid on hotels, negotiate rates, and manage global hotel procurement. Its cloud-based hotel RFP solution eliminates manual inefficiencies by automating every stage of the sourcing cycle - from creating hotel RFP templates to comparing bids and finalizing negotiated agreements.

“Reaching 1,000 clients is not just a number; it's proof that our technology delivers measurable value,” said Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid.“We've built a solution that gives travel buyers and procurement professionals the visibility and control they need to make smarter sourcing decisions.”

Driving Efficiency and Global Collaboration

The ReadyBid platform allows travel teams to handle thousands of RFPs at once, reducing sourcing timelines by up to 50%. Procurement leaders can track real-time supplier responses, benchmark bids, and manage contracts seamlessly across multiple regions.

With its advanced analytics dashboard and predictive insights, ReadyBid enables data-driven hotel bidding strategies that improve compliance and deliver significant cost savings. The system also integrates smoothly with major corporate travel management tools, creating a unified environment for sourcing and reporting.

Global Adoption and Ongoing Innovation

Used by Fortune 500 corporations and top travel management companies, ReadyBid continues to innovate in automation, rate intelligence, and supplier performance measurement. Its expanding footprint across 120+ countries signals a new era of globally connected hotel procurement operations.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a San Diego–based software company specializing in hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and business travel management technology. The platform empowers enterprises to automate sourcing, manage bids, and gain visibility into every stage of their hotel programs.

