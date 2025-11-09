Ironwood Dental Care Welcomes New Patients To Its Modern Gilbert, AZ Location

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 7, 2025 7:22 am - Ironwood Dental Care in Gilbert, AZ, is now accepting new patients! Visit Dr. Brent Stanley, Dr. Austin Larson, and Dr. Dominic Tam for advanced, family-friendly dental care in a modern, comfortable setting.

Ironwood Dental Care proudly announces that it is welcoming new patients to its modern, full-service dental office located at 3875 E Williams Field Rd #102, Gilbert, AZ 85295. Led by Dr. Brent Stanley, Dr. Austin Larson, and Dr. Dominic Tam, the practice is committed to providing exceptional dental care in a warm, friendly environment where patients of all ages can feel comfortable and cared for.

At Ironwood Dental Care, the mission is simple - to deliver personalized, high-quality dentistry that helps every patient achieve a healthy, beautiful smile. From preventive checkups to advanced restorative and cosmetic procedures, the team combines expert skill with genuine compassion to make every visit a positive experience.

“We're truly excited to welcome new patients from Gilbert and nearby communities,” said Dr. Brent Stanley.“Our approach focuses on trust, transparency, and technology. We want every patient to feel like they're part of our dental family - not just another appointment.”

Comprehensive Dental Services Under One Roof

Ironwood Dental Care offers an extensive range of dental treatments designed to meet the needs of every patient. Services include preventive cleanings and exams, fillings, crowns, bridges, and root canal therapy, along with dental implants, veneers, Invisalign®, and same-day crowns.

Whether you're visiting for a routine checkup or a full smile makeover, patients can expect advanced technology and a gentle touch from start to finish.

“We've designed our office around our patients' comfort and convenience,” added Dr. Austin Larson.“From digital X-rays and same-day crowns to flexible scheduling and sedation options, we make it easier than ever to maintain great oral health.”

Advanced Technology for a Better Dental Experience

The practice is equipped with state-of-the-art dental technology, including digital imaging, intraoral cameras, and CEREC same-day crown systems, allowing the team to deliver faster, more precise, and more comfortable results. These advancements reduce chair time while improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning.

Patients also benefit from a comprehensive education-based approach, where dentists take time to explain procedures, discuss preventive strategies, and help each person make informed choices about their oral health.

Comfortable, Family-Oriented Environment

Ironwood Dental Care is designed with patient comfort in mind. The modern facility features relaxing treatment rooms, a friendly staff, and a welcoming atmosphere that helps put even the most anxious patients at ease.

The team takes pride in serving families, offering care for children, teens, adults, and seniors. With family block appointments and a focus on preventive education, Ironwood Dental Care makes it easy to keep every family member smiling.

“We're not just creating smiles - we're building relationships,” said Dr. Dominic Tam.“It's about trust, comfort, and helping our patients feel confident about their dental health for years to come.”

Convenient Scheduling & Flexible Financing

Understanding that every patient's time and budget are valuable, Ironwood Dental Care offers convenient scheduling options - including early morning and evening appointments - along with multiple payment and financing solutions. The office accepts most major insurance plans and assists with insurance claims to ensure a smooth experience from start to finish.

New patients are encouraged to schedule an initial consultation and experience the Ironwood Dental Care difference firsthand.

About Ironwood Dental Care

Located at 3875 E Williams Field Rd #102, Gilbert, AZ 85295, Ironwood Dental Care – Cooley Station provides comprehensive dental services in a caring, family-focused environment. Led by Dr. Brent Stanley, Dr. Austin Larson, and Dr. Dominic Tam, the practice combines advanced technology, gentle techniques, and patient education to deliver healthy, lasting smiles for the entire family.

For more information or to schedule an appointment or visit