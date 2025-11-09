Plusx Electric Launches 60-Minute EV Roadside Assistance In Dubai - Bringing Power, Safety

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 7, 2025 8:10 am - PlusX Electric introduces 60-minute EV roadside assistance, jumpstart, and pickup charging in Dubai. Book, insure, and locate stations-all in one app. Call +971 54 279 6424.

Dubai, UAE - 7th, November, 2025 PlusX Electric, a pioneering electric mobility solutions company in the UAE, has announced the official launch of its on-demand EV roadside assistance service in Dubai, designed to reach stranded electric vehicle (EV) owners within 60 minutes - anytime, anywhere across the city.

With limited public charging infrastructure still posing challenges for EV drivers, PlusX Electric aims to make electric mobility seamless and stress-free. The company's new mobile service offers emergency EV charging, jumpstart assistance, and other essential support to ensure EV owners can continue their journeys without disruption.

Power When You Need It Most

Whether an EV runs out of charge on Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, or JLT, PlusX Electric's fleet of advanced mobile charging vans delivers energy directly to the driver's location.

Customers can book assistance instantly through the PlusX Electric App, which automatically detects their location and dispatches a technician within 30–60 minutes. The service operates 24/7, covering all major areas of Dubai, ensuring help is always just a tap away.

Each unit is equipped with DEWA-compliant fast chargers, operated by certified technicians capable of handling all major EV brands, including Tesla, BYD, MG, BMW, Audi, and Mercedes EQ.

“We understand the frustration of running out of charge, especially in a fast-paced city like Dubai,” said a spokesperson for PlusX Electric.“Our 60-minute response promise ensures drivers get back on the road quickly, safely, and confidently.”

Jumpstart and Emergency Charging in One App

In addition to mobile roadside charging, PlusX Electric also offers jumpstart support for EVs whose batteries are completely drained - a common issue in extreme weather conditions. Technicians arrive with specialized tools and portable power systems to safely restore the vehicle's charge without towing or delays.

“Our mission is simple - no EV driver should ever feel stranded,” added the spokesperson.“We bring the charging station to your doorstep, wherever you are in Dubai.”

A Big Step Toward Smarter, Sustainable Mobility

Dubai's EV ecosystem continues to evolve, but public charging points can be limited or occupied, especially during peak hours. PlusX Electric bridges this gap by providing on-demand mobile energy delivery, reducing towing needs, emissions, and downtime for drivers.

This service directly supports the UAE's Clean Energy Strategy 2050, making electric driving more practical and accessible for residents and businesses alike.

All EV Essentials in One App

The PlusX Electric App goes far beyond just roadside charging - it's designed as an all-in-one digital companion for EV owners in Dubai.

Here's what users can do with a single app:

Book Emergency EV Charging or Jumpstart Service – 24/7 mobile rescue in 60 minutes.

Find the Nearest EV Charging Stations in Real Time – Access live availability and directions instantly.

Get Instant EV Insurance – Compare and buy comprehensive or third-party coverage with just one tap.

Book Pick-Up & Drop-Off Charging Service – Have your EV collected, charged, and safely returned to your home or office.



From charging and protection to convenience and peace of mind, PlusX Electric brings every essential EV service under one digital roof.

“We've built a complete ecosystem for EV owners,” said the company's spokesperson.“Whether you need a quick charge, insurance renewal, or scheduled pick-up charging - everything is now available in one single app.”

About PlusX Electric

PlusX Electric is a UAE-based electric mobility solutions company committed to simplifying life for EV owners. The brand offers a full suite of services, including:

Emergency EV charging and jumpstart assistance (within 60 minutes)

Real-time EV charging station locator

EV insurance services for instant coverage

Pick-up and drop-off EV charging

Home and office EV charger installation



With a focus on innovation, safety, and sustainability, PlusX Electric is making electric mobility in Dubai faster, safer, and more convenient than ever.

PlusX Electric

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

+971 54 279 6424

