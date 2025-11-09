How Akashly Is Redefining Digital Growth For India's NBFC Sector

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 7, 2025 9:03 am - Akashly is a performance marketing consultancy helping NBFCs and lending brands in India achieve sustainable digital growth through data-driven campaigns, funnel optimization, and ROI-focused strategy.

Akashly is redefining how India's NBFCs and lending businesses grow online through performance marketing. Founded by Akash Kumar, Akashly is a new-age digital growth consultancy focused on helping financial brands achieve predictable, measurable, and scalable results through smart marketing systems.

In India's competitive lending space, most NBFCs struggle to generate high-quality leads while keeping customer acquisition costs under control. Akashly solves this challenge by combining performance marketing, funnel optimization, and conversion-focused strategies designed specifically for the financial sector. The goal is not just to get leads but to build long-term digital growth that directly impacts business outcomes.

Over the last few years, Akashly has helped more than 70 brands scale their marketing operations with data-driven campaigns. The brand has managed over?500 crore in ad spends across Google and Meta, delivering exceptional ROI for fintechs, loan aggregators, and emerging lending startups. Akashly's approach blends analytics, creative communication, and financial insight to help NBFCs connect better with their target audiences.

“NBFCs face a unique challenge - they must grow fast while staying compliant and trustworthy. That's where strategy and performance meet,” says Akash Kumar, Founder of Akashly.“We design campaigns that don't just perform on paper but deliver real business growth.”

What makes Akashly stand apart is its founder-first perspective. Every marketing plan starts with understanding the business model, regulatory landscape, and customer journey. This approach ensures that marketing is not treated as an expense, but as a growth investment. The team works closely with founders, helping them track performance metrics transparently and optimize spends intelligently.

Akashly's services include lead generation, paid advertising, funnel design, analytics setup, conversion rate optimization, and brand growth strategy. The company works extensively with NBFCs, fintech startups, insurance aggregators, and other financial brands seeking to expand their digital presence.

With India's lending ecosystem rapidly going digital, Akashly is positioned as a trusted partner for NBFCs that want to scale responsibly and profitably. The company continues to innovate in the fields of data-led marketing and digital growth strategy, setting a new standard for performance marketing in the Indian financial landscape.