SOLE Seafood & Grill Wins Best Global Luxury Seafood Restaurant At The World Luxury Restaurant Award

November 7, 2025 10:28 am - SOLE Seafood & Grill wins Best Luxury Seafood Restaurant Globally at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2025

Dublin. 28 October 2025

This latest honour marks SOLE Seafood & Grill' seventh win at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards since 2019, a remarkable milestone that reflects the restaurant's unwavering commitment to exceptional Irish seafood, sustainability, world-class service, and a memorable dining experience in the heart of Dublin.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised once again among the best luxury dining destinations in the world,” said Imelda Scally, Director of Sales and Marketing“This award is a reflection of the passion, dedication, and craftsmanship of our entire team, and, of course, the continued support of our wonderful guests.”

Since its opening, SOLE Seafood & Grill has established itself as one of Ireland's most distinguished dining destinations, renowned for showcasing the finest locally sourced seafood and premium Irish produce in a refined yet welcoming setting.

In 2025, the restaurant unveiled its newly expanded 200-seat dining space, which now includes two private dining rooms accommodating 40 and 14 guests respectively. Each offers a dedicated bar, private bathroom, and exclusive entrance on

Drury Street, providing an elevated experience for private events and special celebrations.

The restaurant is now open for lunch from Thursday to Sunday and dinner seven nights a week. With the expanded space, it can now welcome larger groups, making it the perfect destination for gatherings of all sizes.

More About Sole Seafood and Grill Dublin;

SOLE is an award-winning seafood restaurant in Dublin, awarded 'Best Luxury Seafood Restaurant' at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards for six consecutive years, 2019 – 2024.

SOLE's won the award for 'Best Restaurant Bar of the Year 2024 at The Irish Bar of the Year Awards.

These awards are a testament to our commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional dining experiences.