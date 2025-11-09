Assistant Undersecretary For Family Affairs Meets AECHRIL President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Sheikha Shaikha bint Jassim Al-Thani met with President of the Arab-European Center for Human Rights and International Law (AECHRIL), Aihan Fatah Jaf, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development. They explored areas of joint cooperation in promoting social rights, empowering vulnerable groups, and supporting initiatives aimed at achieving justice, equality, and a dignified life for all. She affirmed Qatar's commitment to strengthening its partnerships with regional and international organisations concerned with human rights and social development.