Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Assistant Undersecretary For Family Affairs Meets AECHRIL President


2025-11-09 01:02:37
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Sheikha Shaikha bint Jassim Al-Thani met with President of the Arab-European Center for Human Rights and International Law (AECHRIL), Aihan Fatah Jaf, on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development. They explored areas of joint cooperation in promoting social rights, empowering vulnerable groups, and supporting initiatives aimed at achieving justice, equality, and a dignified life for all. She affirmed Qatar's commitment to strengthening its partnerships with regional and international organisations concerned with human rights and social development.

MENAFN09112025000063011010ID1110315742



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search