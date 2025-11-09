403
Pakistan PM praises relations among Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the deep and lasting friendship between Pakistan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan, describing the three as “brothers whose hearts beat together,” according to reports.
Speaking at a ceremony in Baku marking the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Victory Day, Sharif commended the presence of Pakistani and Turkish contingents marching alongside Azerbaijani troops, calling it a “proud and scintillating moment” that reflected the nations’ enduring solidarity.
"Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye, three brothers whose hearts beat together, are present here today, along with our brothers from the UAE, standing shoulder to shoulder, celebrating this momentous occasion," he said.
Sharif expressed gratitude to Türkiye and Azerbaijan for their support during the four-day conflict between Pakistan and India earlier this year. "The entire world witnessed how the great people and resolute leadership of Azerbaijan and Türkiye stood firmly with Pakistan during the four-day war with India," he added.
He further hailed Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh as a triumph of justice and a symbol of hope for all nations pursuing sovereignty, drawing parallels to the struggles of Palestinians in Gaza and people in Indian-administered Kashmir.
There was no immediate response from India regarding Sharif’s comments.
Azerbaijan’s 2020 liberation of most of the Karabakh region, which had been under Armenian control for nearly thirty years, followed a 44-day conflict that concluded with a Russian-brokered peace deal and opened the path toward normalization with Yerevan.
The city of Shusha, retaken on November 8, 2020, became the focal point of the nation’s Victory Day. Although initially planned for November 10—the day marking the war’s end—the commemoration was later moved to November 8 to avoid coinciding with the anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk’s death, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye.
