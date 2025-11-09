Duffy, Sodhi Shine As NZ Beat WI In Thrilling 3Rd T20I, Take 2-1 Series Lead

MENAFN - IANS) Nelson, Nov 9 (IANS) Jacob Duffy and Ish Sodhi's impressive bowling performance helped New Zealand secure a nine-run victory over the West Indies in the third T20I, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series here at Saxton Oval on Sunday.

After choosing to bat first, New Zealand posted their lowest T20I score at this venue, 177/9. For the West Indies, Matthew Forde was the standout with 2-20, while Jason Holder (2-31) and Shamar Springer (1-36) delivered impressive performances in the final overs.

Chasing the modest target, the West Indies struggled at 88-8 in 13 overs but made a comeback as late knocks from Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer took them to 166/8, before the Men in Maroon eventually lost the game.

Batting first, Tim Robinson and Devon Conway gave New Zealand a strong start with a 47-run opening partnership, but the latter was dismissed for 23 by Forde. Rachin Ravindra then joined Conway at the crease, and the pair added a fifty partnership to put New Zealand in a leading position before the latter was sent back in the 13th over.

New Zealand looked set for 200 or more, but the visitors fought back brilliantly in the second half of the innings as the hosts lost six wickets for 35 runs in the last five overs and settled with a score of 177-9 in 20 overs.

The West Indies' chase was in disarray as Duffy and Sodhi excelled, leaving the visitors reeling at 68/6 and later 88/8. However, Shepherd and Springer mounted a remarkable recovery with a 78-run partnership off 39 balls.

With 12 needed off the final over, Windies had a chance, but Kyle Jamieson dismissed Shepherd to seal the game for New Zealand in what went down as yet another thriller between the two sides.

Brief scores: New Zealand 177/9 ( Devon Conway 56, Daryl Mitchell 41; Mathew Forde 2-20, 2-31 Jaosn Holder) beat West Indies 168/10 (Romario Shepherd 49, Shamar Springer 39; Ish Sodhi 3-24, 3-36 Jacob Duffy) by nine runs