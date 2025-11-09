Nationwide Guide: What Are The Types Of Background Checks?

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 6, 2025 4:46 am - Top Checked-your trusted partner for criminal, employment, and drug screening services in Lee's Summit, MO. Call (816) 702-6000 for reliable verification solutions.

Kansas City, Missouri – October 22nd, 2025 – Potential employees and volunteers across America frequently ask:“What are the types of background checks?” Top Checked, a top nationwide consumer reporting agency and background check company serving clients across the United States, provides clarity on the types of information included in comprehensive employment background checks.

A typical background check may include:

Criminal Records: Federal, state, and county criminal history, including felonies, misdemeanors, and pending cases.

Employment Verification: Confirmation of previous work experience, job titles, and dates of employment.

Education Verification: Degrees, certifications, and attendance records.

Driving Records: Motor vehicle history for roles requiring driving, including license status and violations.

Additional Checks (Optional): Drug testing, credit history (where allowed), and professional license verification.

Behind the Vision: Founder's Message

“Employers and employees nationwide need transparency and accuracy when evaluating candidates and receiving consumer reports. With Top Checked, both the client and the applicant receive access to the same results, and applicants can even question or dispute the results directly with Top Checked to ensure maximum accuracy,” said the Founder of Top Checked.“Our reports are FCRA-compliant and provide the relevant information necessary to make informed hiring decisions while maintaining candidate privacy.”

Founded in the Kansas City Area to serve America, Top Checked has been serving employers, volunteers, and non-profit organizations across all 50 states, offering customizable packages tailored to the specific needs of each role and industry since 2018. The company ensures that every report is up-to-date, accurate, and legally compliant with its Criminal Confirmation Process, helping businesses reduce risk and maintain workplace safety.

“Knowing what appears on a background check helps employers make better, safer, and more compliant hiring decisions nationwide,” added the Spokesperson.

Tailored for Every Industry

Whether hiring for a hospital, retail outlet, construction site, or law firm, Top Checked adapts to your workflow. Employers can choose from flexible screening packages and optional add-ons -including education verification, identity checks, and continuous monitoring - to support long-term workforce safety and operational efficiency.

Future Vision: Transparency Through Technology

In 2025, Top Checked will introduce a new digital reporting dashboard that allows clients to securely view and manage background check results in real time. The company also plans to expand its partnerships with corporate HR teams, volunteer organizations, and non-profits throughout the United States, simplifying the screening process and improving response times.

About Top Checked

Top Checked is a trusted name in background verification and screening services since 2018, based in the Kansas City area and serving all 50 US states. Recognized among the top background check companies, the firm offers reliable criminal background checks, employment and volunteer screenings, and drug testing. Its mission is to provide accurate, compliant, and confidential screening solutions that promote safety, transparency, and trust across all industries.

Contact Information:

Top Checked

210 SW Marketplace, Lee's Summit, MO 64063, United States

Phone: (816) 702-6000

Website:

Location: