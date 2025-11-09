Readybid Launches Intelligent Hotel RFP Suite, Ushering In A New Era Of Automated Sourcing

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 6, 2025 7:04 am - ReadyBid's Intelligent Suite integrates seamlessly with leading business travel management and corporate travel management systems.

San Diego, CA - 6 November 2025:

ReadyBid, the industry leader in hotel RFP software and corporate travel management innovation, has unveiled its newest breakthrough - the ReadyBid Intelligent Hotel RFP Suite, an advanced automation platform built to redefine hotel sourcing, hotel bidding, and enterprise-level hotel procurement.

Transforming the Hotel RFP Experience

The newly launched Intelligent Suite introduces an AI-driven, end-to-end hotel RFP solution that automates every stage of the sourcing process - from creating RFPs to evaluating supplier proposals and finalizing negotiated rates. With standardized hotel RFP templates, procurement teams can now execute thousands of RFPs globally, eliminating manual errors and accelerating decision-making.

“Our goal was to create a smarter system that gives procurement and travel managers real-time visibility, automation, and control,” said Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid.“The Intelligent Suite transforms how companies bid on hotels, analyze offers, and collaborate with suppliers, all through a single, intelligent platform.”

Driving Efficiency and Visibility

ReadyBid's Intelligent Suite integrates seamlessly with leading business travel management and corporate travel management systems. It empowers enterprises to monitor rate compliance, benchmark supplier performance, and maintain global consistency across sourcing programs.

The upgraded analytics engine provides in-depth insights into spend trends, supplier response rates, and savings potential. Travel teams can now identify best-fit properties, measure program efficiency, and achieve cost reductions while ensuring data transparency across every sourcing cycle.

Early adopters report a 45% reduction in sourcing timelines and up to 20% improvement in supplier engagement after implementing the new hotel sourcing tool.

Setting a New Standard in Hotel Procurement

As corporations seek agility and efficiency in travel sourcing, ReadyBid continues to lead innovation with automation-driven solutions that streamline operations and deliver measurable ROI.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a San Diego-based technology company specializing in hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and hotel procurement solutions. Its advanced tools empower global corporations, TMCs, and suppliers to automate sourcing, manage bids, and enhance visibility across travel programs.

For more information, visit or contact....