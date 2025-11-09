Japan To Launch New Strategic Headquarters To Revive Regional Economies

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TOKYO, Nov 9 (NNN-NHK) – The Japanese government is preparing to establish a new strategic headquarters, led by Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, to promote regional economic revitalisation, local media reported.

The body will formulate concrete measures, to attract investment, foster industrial clusters, and encourage population migration to local areas.

In her policy speech, Takaichi highlighted that, government-backed initiatives have drawn semiconductor manufacturers to Kumamoto and Hokkaido, generating visible economic benefits.

To replicate such success stories nationwide, the new headquarters, composed of relevant cabinet ministers, will focus on policies to boost local industries' value-added production, support new market development, and strengthen regional supply chains, according to the report.

The Japanese government also aims to coordinate discussions at the headquarters, with its new national growth strategy, to be finalised next summer, aligning regional revitalisation efforts with future budget allocations and possible tax incentives.– NNN-NHK