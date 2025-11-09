Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China's Model, Kashmir's Reality: Time To Regulate Influencers

2025-11-09 12:11:02
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

By Hidayat Bukhari

When a local influencer recently endorsed an investment scheme promising to double returns in two weeks, thousands of Kashmiris fell for it. Women from self-help groups and daily-wage workers invested their savings. Then, suddenly, the platform disappeared, and so did the public money.

This story is no longer rare. It mirrors a national pattern where influence has replaced expertise, and online confidence now counts more than credentials.

A ring light, a good mic, and a few trending hashtags are enough to build the illusion of authority in India today. In the process, the line between advice and deception has blurred.

In October 2025, China decided to redraw that line. Its Cyberspace Administration issued sweeping rules requiring influencers in sensitive fields to prove their qualifications.

Kashmir Observer

