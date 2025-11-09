India Arrests Two Most-Wanted Gangsters From US, Georgia-Who Are They? What Did They Do?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Two of India's most wanted gangsters, Venkatesh Garg and Bhau Rana, who have been operating abroad, have been arrested. Both gangsters will reportedly be deported to India soon.

According to a NDTV report on Sunday, Security agency officials, including those from the Haryana Police, arrested Garg in Georgia, while Rana was arrested in the United States. The operation to arrest the notorious gangsters revealed crucial information about their modus operandi.

Currently, there are over two dozen Indian gangsters who are living out of the country but hiring recruits and running criminal syndicates from India.

Who is Venkatesh Garg? What did he do?

Venkatesh Garg, a resident of Haryana's Narayangarh, has more than 10 criminal cases registered against him in India. He reportedly fled to Georgia, from where he was arrested, after the murder of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader in Gurugram.

According to an NDTV report, Garg was recruiting youth from Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and other states in North India. He was running an extortion syndicate with gangster Kapil Sangwan, who is also currently residing overseas.

Four shooters of the Sangwan gang were arrested in October for being involved in the shooting at the house and farmhouse of a builder.

Who is Bhanu Rana? What did he do?

Bhanu Rana is reportedly linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Rana, originally a resident of Karnal in Haryana, has been living in the US for quite some time.

Rana is a well-known name in the world of active crime and has several police cases registered against him. Rana's criminal network extends to Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi.

Rana's name also surfaced during the investigation of a grenade attack in Punjab. In June, two men were arrested from Karnal for possession of hand grenades, pistols, and ammunition. During the investigation, they said that they were acting at the behest of Rana.