Searches Underway At 10 Locations In J&K-Security Forces Close In On Group Trying To Recruit Terrorists

2025-11-09 12:00:39
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), a specialised wing of J&K police, carried out raids at multiple locations across six districts in the Valley as part of an investigation into the alleged misuse of SIM cards by terrorist operatives.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

Live Mint

