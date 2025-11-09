403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Searches Underway At 10 Locations In J&K-Security Forces Close In On Group Trying To Recruit Terrorists
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), a specialised wing of J&K police, carried out raids at multiple locations across six districts in the Valley as part of an investigation into the alleged misuse of SIM cards by terrorist operatives.
(This is a developing story. More to come)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment