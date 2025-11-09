J&K Police Conduct Raids Across Five Districts In Social Media Abuse Case

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 9 (IANS) The Counter-Intelligence wing of J&K Police on Sunday was raiding five districts in Kashmir in connection with social media misuse by anti-national elements that had the potential to disturb public order.

Officials said that the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out a series of coordinated raids in five districts in connection with investigations into social media misuse and online activities deemed prejudicial to public order.

An official said that simultaneous searches were conducted in Pulwama, Shopian, Srinagar, Baramulla, and Kulgam districts.

"The operation was launched early this morning following credible inputs about individuals allegedly using social media platforms to spread hateful and anti-national content. CIK teams, assisted by local police, seized several digital devices, including mobile phones, laptops, and storage equipment for forensic analysis. The raids were conducted at multiple residential premises and business establishments suspected to be linked with the online abuse network,” officials said.

Officials added that the crackdown aims to identify and curb elements using social media to incite communal disharmony, glorify militancy, or threaten individuals.

“Some suspects have been detained for questioning, while others are under surveillance pending verification of digital evidence. The operation is ongoing, and further searches may follow based on the evidence gathered during the preliminary raids,” officials said.

The J&K Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations targeting terrorists, their overground workers and sympathisers.

Social media misuse has been a major tool used by elements inimical to peace and stability in J&K. In addition to spreading the anti-national and pro-terrorist propaganda, social media has been used by terrorist outfits and their OGWs for threatening politicians, police personnel and those involved in intelligence targeting to identify the anti-national and anti-social elements in the union territory.

Drug smuggling and hawala money rackets are also on the radar of the security forces, as it is believed that the funds generated by these unlawful operations are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.