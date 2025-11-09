Haq Vs The Girlfriend Box Office Day 2 Clash: Which Film Is Dominating Theatres?

At the box office, Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's Haq and Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend saw strong growth on day two, but both films still face an uphill battle to recover their production costs.

According to Sacnilk, Haq earned around ₹3.35 crore on its second day - a massive 91% jump from its first-day collection of ₹1.75 crore, showing strong weekend momentum.

Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend earned around ₹1.3 crore on its first day. On day two, the film saw an impressive 92% rise, collecting approximately ₹2.50 crore at the box office.

After two days, Haq has amassed around ₹5.10 crore, while The Girlfriend trails slightly with ₹3.80 crore, marking a competitive box office clash between the two much-talked-about releases.

Reports suggest Haq, directed by Suparn Verma, was made on a budget of ₹20–25 crore. The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran, has a comparatively lower budget of around ₹15 crore.

The Hindi courtroom drama Haq features Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi, and Sheeba Chaddha, while the romantic drama The Girlfriend stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dikshit Shetty, and Rao Ramesh in lead roles.