Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayanam To Rishab Shetty's Jai Hanuman: 6 Devotional Films Releasing In 2026

In recent years, religious films have gained popularity at the box office. While some depict traditional tales, others blend mythological characters into fiction. In 2026, several similar films are set to release, here's a look at six of them.

Release Date: Christmas 2026

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Amar Kaushik, this film is about Lord Parshuram, an avatar of Vishnu. Vicky Kaushal stars in the lead role.

Release Date:Aug 14, 2026 (Tentative)

A fantasy-comedy starring Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor. It's the first part of a trilogy, directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba.

Release Date:Dussehra 2026

An animated film on Hanuman, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Release Date: Hanuman Jayanti 2026

This is a film being made by AI, produced by Vikram Malhotra and Vijay Subramaniam.

Release Date: 2026 (TBD)

A sequel to 'Hanu-Man', it's about Hanuman's promise to Lord Ram. Stars Rishab Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Teja Sajja, and Amritha Aiyer.

Release Date:Diwali 2026

A Nitesh Tiwari directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. It tells Lord Ram's story. Budget is estimated at 900-2000 crores.