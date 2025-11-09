Sugarcane Pricing: K'taka Govt Has Limited Role, Says Minister MB Patil

State Govt Has Limited Role, Centre Must Act: MB Patil

Karnataka Minister MB Patil clarified that the state government does not have a significant role in the sugarcane pricing issue and asserted that the central government must closely examine the matter, underlining that the centre fixes the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) and Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Karnataka Minister said, "The Chief Minister has clearly declared a support price of Rs 3,300. However, there's some confusion in our district. Our yield is a little low... There's some confusion about this. I discussed this with Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil. Then I clarified with the farmers... The state government doesn't have much of a role in this matter..." he said.

Targeting the Central Government's "shortcomings", he accused them of manipulating the farmers against the State Government and urged for a delegation. "The central government sets the FRP and MRP, and it's purchasing less ethanol. All the shortcomings are on the central government's side, but they played politics and angered the farmers with the state government. Now the farmers have become wiser... Vijayendra, please ask for an appointment with the Prime Minister and tell him, we'll take a delegation..." he added.

CM Siddaramaiah Slams Union Govt's Neglect

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also criticised the Union Government for neglecting the issue of sugarcane pricing, stating that lakhs of farmers across the state are in distress due to the widening gap between cultivation costs and price realisation.

In a post shared on social media platform X on Saturday, Siddaramaiah wrote, "Lakhs of sugarcane farmers in Karnataka are in distress as the Union Govt evades the core issue of the widening gap between cultivation cost and price realisation."

He highlighted the slow growth in sugarcane prices under the current regime and noted that the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) per quintal has increased at only 4.47 per cent since 2014, compared to a 12.96 per cent rise during the UPA era.

The Chief Minister also expressed disappointment over the absence of Union Ministers from Karnataka at the November 7 meeting on sugarcane pricing. "Shockingly, no Union Minister from Karnataka attended the Nov 7 meeting. Instead of solving the crisis, the Union Govt is trying to vilify farmers, mill owners & the State Govt to escape its responsibility. Karnataka demands justice, transparency & fair prices," Siddaramaiah wrote on X.

