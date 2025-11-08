SIA Nabs Narco-Terror Kingpin At Mumbai Airport

Representational Photo

Jammu- The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday arrested Mohd Arshad alias Asif, the alleged kingpin of a narco-terror module, from Mumbai airport.

A resident of Degwar-Terwan in Poonch, Arshad had been absconding since 2023 and was operating from Saudi Arabia, the agency said. He is described as the key link between Pakistan-based handlers and operatives in Jammu and Kashmir.

The SIA had earlier issued a Look-Out Circular and a Non-Bailable Warrant against him. Arshad has been taken into three-day transit remand.

Officials said his arrest marks a major breakthrough in efforts to dismantle narco-terror networks operating in the Pir Panjal region.

7 Accused Chargesheeted

In continuation of its relentless efforts, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir Saturday filed a chargesheet in a case pertaining to a narco-terror module operated by Pakistan-based terrorist handler Mushtaq Ahmad Khan alias Khalid Bhai of Tehreek- ul- Mujahideen (TuM).

The chargesheet has been filed before the Court of Special Judge (Designated under NIA Act), Srinagar in a case under FIR number 03/2025 of Police Station Parımpora (now SIA Kashmir).

The charge sheet has been filed under sections 13, 18, 20, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act read with 61 (2) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 8, 21, and 29 of the NDPS Act against seven accused persons namely Anas Aijaz S/o Aijaz Ahmad Awan R/o Dildhar, Tangdhar, Kupwara, Zahid Ahmad Sheikh S/o Nazir Ahmad Sheikh R/o Chinnipora Bala, Tangdar and Tanzeer Ahmad Najar S/o Muhammad Syed Najar R/o Sudhpora, Karnah, Bilal Shabir Awan So Shabir Ahmad Awan R/o Diladar, Tanghdar (presently absconding), Mushtaq Ahmad Khan S/o Gulzar Ahmad Khan R/o Trumnard Batpora, Kupwara, presently operating from Pakistan, Basit Ashraf Malik S/o Mohammad Ashraf Malik R/o Nowpora Safakadal Srinagar and Arsalan Mushtaq Bangri S/o Mushtaq Ahmad Bangri R/o Nowhatta, Srinagar, a spokesman said.

The case was registered on 6th of January this year in Police Station Parimpora when more than 09 kilograms of heroin was recovered from a vehicle (Tata Sumo JK05D-1837) during naka checking near Parimpora Srinagar.

The vehicle was driven by Anas Aijaz who was acompanied by one Zahid Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Karnah, Kupwara.“The case was subsequently handed over to SIA Kashmir for investigation, keeping in view the gravity of the case,” the spokesman said.