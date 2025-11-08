Russia Attacks Ukraine With Over 450 Drones, 45 Missiles Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

“A rescue operation is underway in Dnipro. Overnight, Russia struck the city, hitting an apartment building. As of now, 11 people have been reported wounded, including children. Unfortunately, one person has been killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Dozens of people were rescued. Tragically, one life was also lost in the Kharkiv region, and people were also injured in the Kyiv and Poltava regions,” Zelensky said.

The Russians also struck Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. Odesa region has been under attack since the evening.

According to the President, emergency services are working everywhere they are needed - restoring what was damaged, supporting people, and helping the injured.

“Russia launched over 450 attack drones and 45 missiles of various types against Ukraine. And the terrorists' targets remain unchanged: civilian life, residential buildings, our energy sector, and infrastructure. This is a matter of resources for killing, of money – sanctions are needed to deprive Russia of the means to continue the war it started and keeps prolonging. We appreciate all the steps partners have already taken, but Russian strikes show that pressure must be intensified,” Zelensky stressed.

He emphasized that Ukraine values every step its partners have taken, but the Russian attacks show that pressure must be increased.

“There must be a European decision on Russia's frozen assets, additional sanctions, and support and reinforcement for Ukraine's defense. And for every Moscow's strike on energy infrastructure – aimed at harming ordinary people before winter – there must be a sanctions response targeting all Russian energy, with no exceptions,” Zelensky said.

Enemys critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv region overnight

He noted that Russia's nuclear energy sector still remains unsanctioned, that the Russian military-industrial complex is still obtaining Western microelectronics, and that there must be more pressure on Russia's oil and gas trade.

“We expect relevant decisions from the United States, Europe, and the G7. Thank you to everyone ready to help and act to protect lives,” Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Poltava region, the Russians attacked energy infrastructure facilities.