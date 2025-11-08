Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Victory In Karabakh Became Triumph Of Justice For All Peoples Fighting For Sovereignty And Self-Determination - Pakistani PM


2025-11-08 06:05:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8.​ Throughout the entire struggle for the liberation of its lands, Pakistan stood like a rock beside brotherly Azerbaijan, and it will continue to do so, Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stated during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Trend reports.

The Prime Minister said that Azerbaijan's Victory in Karabakh became a magnificent triumph of justice and a source of hope for all peoples fighting for sovereignty and self-determination.

Trend News Agency

